Group turns out to toast Palace Theatre as demolition continues
A group turned out to toast the Palace Theatre Monday as work continues to tear the building down. MYRTLE BEACH, SC A group turned out Monday to toast the Palace Theatre as the iconic Myrtle Beach landmark is slowly torn down after sustaining heavy damage from Hurricane Matthew.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|two girls fall from hotel
|5 min
|joe
|6
|Where are all these Russians in Myrtle Beach co... (May '09)
|19 hr
|mks
|85
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Mon
|Aaronhung
|49
|trying to find someone?
|Sun
|babygirl
|2
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|Sat
|Pee wee Herman
|14
|Joey White
|Apr 26
|Crazy girl
|1
|Goodwill Carolina forest
|Apr 24
|Grow up
|1
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC