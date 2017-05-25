Group honored to represent Grand Stra...

Group honored to represent Grand Strand at national Memorial Day parade in D.C.

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

A group of six Grand Strand veterans is headed to Washington, D.C. to participate in Monday's 2017 Memorial Day Parade, which will be broadcast here on WMBF News. Veterans from each branch of service were honored for their devotion to the country by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"They're Heeeeeeeeeer." Lock up 5 hr Taxpayer 1
Rebecca McClelland 13 hr Ethan Bryant 38
black bike week Thu oh yeah 1
brown boy dog food (Mar '15) May 24 Dr Phill 25
Myrtle Beach knives May 23 Dave 1
Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15) May 22 WBB 39
Anyone know Jesse uzzel? May 21 Jesse Uzzel 5
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,790 • Total comments across all topics: 281,307,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC