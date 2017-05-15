Greenville Co. law enforcement agencies honor fallen officers Tuesday
A ceremony will be held Tuesday to remember all the law enforcement officers who have been killed in the line of duty in Greenville County. The Greenville Police Department and Greenville County Sheriff's Office will host the annual observance at the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center at 11 a.m. Events to honor fallen officers will be held all week at law enforcement agencies across the country in observance of National Police Week.
