From a Dancing with the Starsa to leading the parade, Skarlatos enjoys the honor
A recipient of the United States Army Soldier's Medal and France's Legion of Honour for his role in helping disarm a gunman on a Paris-bound train, Army National Guard Spc. Alek Skarlatos of Oregon will be grand marshal for the "Military Appreciation Days" Memorial Day weekend parade, 10:30 a.m. Saturday on Farrow Parkway, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach.
