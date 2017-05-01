Four years later, Amber Berbiglia's murder remains unsolved
It's been almost four years since a young woman was found brutally beaten and murdered under a Robert Edge Parkway underpass. Amber Berbiglia was just 23-years old when her life was cut short, and her mother is hoping to spur new leads and action in the case by rallying with a group of other parents who have lost their children to violence.
