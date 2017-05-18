Four plead guilty in drug conspiracy ...

Four plead guilty in drug conspiracy operating out of Charleston, Myrtle Beach

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

Four people have pleaded guilty in connection to a drug conspiracy which was operated in areas of Charleston, Myrtle Beach and Florence. United States Attorney Beth Drake announced on Thursday that 24-year-old Deshawn Earl Chestnut, 27-year-old Matthew DeWitt and 30-year-old Stacy Cambas pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rebecca McClelland 15 hr Kelsey 28
Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15) Wed Amy Beach Bunny 37
scam artists in myrtle beach May 15 duh 2
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) May 14 Your_friendlyneig... 9
Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09) May 13 Niceone 37
Brenda brisbin (Oct '13) May 12 Justice 6
"World"s Worst Hamburger" May 11 George Jetson 1
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,737 • Total comments across all topics: 281,121,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC