Four men plead guilty to gang-related drug ring that brought heroin to Myrtle Beach

Four South Carolina men have pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy charges for an operation, that officers say, delivered heroin, cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana to customers in Myrtle Beach and Florence. United States Attorney Beth Drake announced Monday that Deshawn Earl Chestnut, 24, Matthew DeWitt, 27, and Stacy Cambas, 30, pleaded guilty to participating in the tri-area drug ring in federal court on May 16. Timothy Singletary, 22, also pleaded guilty to a count of drug conspiracy in the same case on May 4. Their respective convictions subject them to up to 20 years imprisonment, according to a release from Drake's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.