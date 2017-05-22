Four men plead guilty to gang-related...

Four men plead guilty to gang-related drug ring that brought heroin to Myrtle Beach

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Four South Carolina men have pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy charges for an operation, that officers say, delivered heroin, cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana to customers in Myrtle Beach and Florence. United States Attorney Beth Drake announced Monday that Deshawn Earl Chestnut, 24, Matthew DeWitt, 27, and Stacy Cambas, 30, pleaded guilty to participating in the tri-area drug ring in federal court on May 16. Timothy Singletary, 22, also pleaded guilty to a count of drug conspiracy in the same case on May 4. Their respective convictions subject them to up to 20 years imprisonment, according to a release from Drake's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rebecca McClelland 10 hr Jclark 37
Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15) 17 hr WBB 39
Anyone know Jesse uzzel? Sun Jesse Uzzel 5
scam artists in myrtle beach May 15 duh 2
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) May 14 Your_friendlyneig... 9
Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09) May 13 Niceone 37
Brenda brisbin (Oct '13) May 12 Justice 6
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Horry County was issued at May 22 at 3:57PM EDT

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,542 • Total comments across all topics: 281,212,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC