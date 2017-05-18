Former employee accuses Thee New Dollhouse of secretly filming dressing room for porn site

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC A former employee of Thee New Dollhouse in North Myrtle Beach, who was 18 years old when she worked there, has filed a lawsuit alleging she was video recorded without her knowledge in the dressing room for the purpose of selling the videos on the internet. According to the lawsuit filed on May 5, the woman, who is using the pseudonym Jane Doe, said Thee New Dollhouse posted the videos illegally for profit.

