Five Grand Strand veterans to represent area at national Memorial Day parade

Five Grand Strand veterans are headed to Washington, D.C. to participate in the nationally televised 2017 Memorial Day Parade on May 29. The five were the winners of a contest sponsored by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, according to a press release. The veterans, one from each branch of service, and their guest will be flown to Washington, D.C. to represent the Grand Strand in the parade, which is sponsored by the American Veterans Center, according to the release.

