First Alert: Noaa releases updated hurricane season outlook
MYRTLE BEACH, SC The National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration has released its updated 2017 hurricane season outlook and is anticipating a slightly above normal hurricane season. The latest outlook, released today, calls for 11-17 named storms.
