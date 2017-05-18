Fire Destroys Popular SC BBQ Joint

May 20--True BBQ's Myrtle Beach location was shut down Saturday after a late-night fire Friday blackened the building. Myrtle Beach Fire Department crews were called about the blaze by a passerby about 11 p.m. Friday and found heavy smoke billowing from the rear of building, located at 341 Robert M. Grissom Parkway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.