Federal gang investigation leads to four pleading guilty to drug conspiracy charges
COLUMBIA, SC Four defendants pleaded guilty in federal court to participating in a drug conspiracy that operated in Charleston, Florence and Myrtle Beach. According to a press release from U.S. Attorney Beth Drake, Deshawn Earl Chestnut, 24, Matthew DeWitt, 27, and Stacy Cambas, 30, each pleaded guilty on Tuesday.
