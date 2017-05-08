Enter to win Super VIP and VIP tickets to the 2017 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach, SC

Snoop Dogg returns to the Myrtle Beach area for the first time in nearly 10 years on the 'Wellness Retreat' tour Snoop Dogg returns to the Myrtle Beach area for the first time in nearly 10 years on the 'Wellness Retreat' tour Hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg showed up in Myrtle Beach for the 'Wellness Retreat' tour with special guests Berner and Flatbush Zombies. Check out exclusive content from the show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.