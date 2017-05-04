EEOC Sues Applebee's Grill and Bar for Sexual Harassment

Green Apple, LLC, dba Applebee's Grill and Bar, violated federal law when it subjected two female employees, sisters, to a sexually hostile work environment, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission charged in a lawsuit filed on 3 May 2017. According to the EEOC's lawsuit, around September 2013, Tracy Frye began working as a server at Applebee's Grill and Bar in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. The EEOC's complaint charged that from around January 2014 until October of that year, one of the male assistant managers at the restaurant subjected Tracy to sexual harassment.

