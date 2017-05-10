Deadly fire at Apache Family Campground remains under investigation
A fire that ignited earlier this week at Apache Family Campground and Pier, and claimed the lives of a mother and son while injuring a man, remains under investigation. On Thursday, Battalion Chief John Fowler with Horry County Fire Rescue said fire investigators were still in the process of learning what sparked the deadly fire.
