Crane installation for new oceanfront...

Crane installation for new oceanfront hotel affecting traffic for portion of Ocean Boulevard

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

The contractor for the new Hilton Ocean 16 at 1600 N. Ocean Blvd. started installing a tower crane Monday for construction of the new oceanfront hotel. The northbound travel lane of Ocean Boulevard will be closed between 15th and 16 avenues north through Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
two girls fall from hotel 10 hr joe 6
Where are all these Russians in Myrtle Beach co... (May '09) Mon mks 85
gay teens (Jun '13) Mon Aaronhung 49
trying to find someone? Sun babygirl 2
people from ohio (Sep '16) Sat Pee wee Herman 14
Joey White Apr 26 Crazy girl 1
Goodwill Carolina forest Apr 24 Grow up 1
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,700 • Total comments across all topics: 280,722,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC