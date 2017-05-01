Crane installation for new oceanfront hotel affecting traffic for portion of Ocean Boulevard
The contractor for the new Hilton Ocean 16 at 1600 N. Ocean Blvd. started installing a tower crane Monday for construction of the new oceanfront hotel. The northbound travel lane of Ocean Boulevard will be closed between 15th and 16 avenues north through Thursday.
