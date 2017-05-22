Coroner: Manner of victim's death in ...

Coroner: Manner of victim's death in S.C. 22 crash was homicide; man charged

A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder and kidnapping following a fatal accident on S.C. 22 on Tuesday, May 16. Horry County police say they believe Penn was holding 19-year-old Shemeria Smith against her will in the vehicle that was involved in the deadly collision. Before police arrived on scene of the crash Tuesday, they were notified by dispatch that Conway police had a report of a woman being held against her will, and that the vehicle in that case, a Honda Accord with Alabama plates, was the same vehicle involved in the crash on S.C. 22. Smith, who had recently moved to the Myrtle Beach area from Alabama, died at Grand Strand Medical Center the morning after the accident.

