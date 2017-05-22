Conway police search for man accused of taking money for roofing job, not doing the work
CONWAY, SC Conway police are looking for a man who allegedly took payment to start a roofing job despite no longer working for the roofing company. According to a press release from the Conway Police Department, a warrant has been issued for Jeffrey Lurvern Davis, 24, of Myrtle Beach, charging him with breach of trust.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|brown boy dog food (Mar '15)
|8 hr
|Whitegirl01
|24
|Rebecca McClelland
|19 hr
|Jclark
|37
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|Mon
|WBB
|39
|Anyone know Jesse uzzel?
|Sun
|Jesse Uzzel
|5
|scam artists in myrtle beach
|May 15
|duh
|2
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|May 14
|Your_friendlyneig...
|9
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|May 13
|Niceone
|37
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC