Conway police search for man accused of taking money for roofing job, not doing the work

CONWAY, SC Conway police are looking for a man who allegedly took payment to start a roofing job despite no longer working for the roofing company. According to a press release from the Conway Police Department, a warrant has been issued for Jeffrey Lurvern Davis, 24, of Myrtle Beach, charging him with breach of trust.

