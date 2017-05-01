City council puts brakes on proposal to reduce lanes on Ocean Blvd.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC At a special meeting Tuesday morning, Myrtle Beach city leaders decided to delay the decision change parts of Ocean Boulevard from four lanes of vehicle traffic to two after opposition from several business owners. The City of Myrtle Beach is considering a traffic change that would make the four-lane portions of Ocean Blvd. like the rest of the road, reducing it two one lanes in each direction with a bike lane buffer between pedestrians on the sidewalk and cars on the street.

