Carolyn Abney - Greenwood

14 hrs ago Read more: GwdToday.com

Carolyn Clements "Peaches" Abney, 91, resident of Wesley Commons, widow of Joel Richard "Dick" Abney, Jr., died May 10, 2017 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Mitchell County, GA, October 11, 1925, she was a daughter of the late John E. and Susie Carolyn McDaniel Clements.

