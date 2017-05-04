Blankets become art in exhibit at Roc...

Blankets become art in exhibit at Rockwell Museum in Corning

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

The Rockwell Museum in Corning is opening a new art exhibit put together with the help of the local community. The exhibition by artist Marie Watt called Blanket Stories features a sculpture created with blankets, quilts, and afghans contributed in part by residents in the Finger Lakes area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Polynesian Beach Resort? 3 hr Axhole 3
two girls fall from hotel May 4 Anyone know 8
people from ohio (Sep '16) May 4 wow 15
Where are all these Russians in Myrtle Beach co... (May '09) May 1 mks 85
gay teens (Jun '13) May 1 Aaronhung 49
trying to find someone? Apr 30 babygirl 2
Joey White Apr 26 Crazy girl 1
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Egypt
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,276 • Total comments across all topics: 280,851,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC