Blankets become art in exhibit at Rockwell Museum in Corning
The Rockwell Museum in Corning is opening a new art exhibit put together with the help of the local community. The exhibition by artist Marie Watt called Blanket Stories features a sculpture created with blankets, quilts, and afghans contributed in part by residents in the Finger Lakes area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Polynesian Beach Resort?
|3 hr
|Axhole
|3
|two girls fall from hotel
|May 4
|Anyone know
|8
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|May 4
|wow
|15
|Where are all these Russians in Myrtle Beach co... (May '09)
|May 1
|mks
|85
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|May 1
|Aaronhung
|49
|trying to find someone?
|Apr 30
|babygirl
|2
|Joey White
|Apr 26
|Crazy girl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC