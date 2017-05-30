Bikers have mixed feelings over increased police presence
"Actually there are more cops out here to make sure nobody has an accident, make sure they don't speed, make sure they slow down, make sure they all drive safe," said North Carolina biker Nigel Lawrence. Not everyone sees it that way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sharks
|10 hr
|Beach goer
|1
|Rebecca McClelland
|12 hr
|RMcClelland
|53
|black bike week
|Wed
|Port1517
|2
|"They're Heeeeeeeeeer." Lock up
|Wed
|Port1517
|2
|Myrtle Beach
|Wed
|Port1517
|3
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|Wed
|Jdb
|61
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|Tue
|Beach Visitor
|41
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC