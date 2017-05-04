Berkeley Co. coroner working auto pedestrian accident in Cross

Mike Mabrey has displayed in his house items he collected during his time at the Palace Theatre As the Palace Theatre comes down this week, a 20-year employee is looking back on the memories through a display of memorabilia from the theater's glory days he created in his own house. As the Palace Theatre comes down this week, a 20-year employee is looking back on the memories through a display of memorabilia from the theater's glory days he created in his own house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.