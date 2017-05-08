Bear spotted at Barefoot Resort and G...

Bear spotted at Barefoot Resort and Golf Tuesday

8 hrs ago

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC A bear was spotted at a golf course at Barefoot Resort and Golf in North Myrtle Beach Tuesday. The resort posted an image of the bear, which appears to be a black bear, to its Facebook page, with the caption: "Another fun day at 'Bear' foot."

