Beach tent season coming to an end
The City of North Myrtle Beach wants to remind you that Sunday is the last day tents will be allowed on the beach in North Myrtle Beach until September 15th. During the next four months only umbrellas and small baby tents will be allowed on the beach in North Myrtle Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rebecca McClelland
|8 hr
|Jordy
|7
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|23 hr
|Niceone
|37
|Brenda brisbin (Oct '13)
|Fri
|Justice
|6
|"World"s Worst Hamburger"
|May 11
|George Jetson
|1
|Suit accuses lender of harassment (Feb '07)
|May 8
|lloydjv
|69
|Myrtle Beach 75 Pictures for 75 Years Video (Jul '13)
|May 8
|Violet
|19
|Polynesian Beach Resort?
|May 7
|Axhole
|3
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC