Beach tent season coming to an end

Beach tent season coming to an end

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

The City of North Myrtle Beach wants to remind you that Sunday is the last day tents will be allowed on the beach in North Myrtle Beach until September 15th. During the next four months only umbrellas and small baby tents will be allowed on the beach in North Myrtle Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rebecca McClelland 8 hr Jordy 7
Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09) 23 hr Niceone 37
Brenda brisbin (Oct '13) Fri Justice 6
"World"s Worst Hamburger" May 11 George Jetson 1
News Suit accuses lender of harassment (Feb '07) May 8 lloydjv 69
Myrtle Beach 75 Pictures for 75 Years Video (Jul '13) May 8 Violet 19
Polynesian Beach Resort? May 7 Axhole 3
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iraq
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Ebola
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,166 • Total comments across all topics: 280,997,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC