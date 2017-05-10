At steel mill site, Georgetown might ...

At steel mill site, Georgetown might not get what it wants but could get what it needs

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Post and Courier

The Georgetown steel mill is adjacent to the city's waterfront area and boardwalk, home to several businesses including restaurants and a fleet of shrimp boats. Plans to redevelop the mill site to better incorporate its tourist-based neighborhood appear to be on hold with the impending sale of the facility to a new owner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rebecca McClelland 2 hr decent guy 21
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) 3 hr Your_friendlyneig... 9
Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09) Sat Niceone 37
Brenda brisbin (Oct '13) May 12 Justice 6
"World"s Worst Hamburger" May 11 George Jetson 1
News Suit accuses lender of harassment (Feb '07) May 8 lloydjv 69
Myrtle Beach 75 Pictures for 75 Years Video (Jul '13) May 8 Violet 19
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,693 • Total comments across all topics: 281,021,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC