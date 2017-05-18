Activists join hands in solidarity ag...

Activists join hands in solidarity against offshore drilling

8 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Activists who oppose offshore drilling and seismic testing gather a Plyler Park Saturday, May 20, 2017 to join hands on the beach in solidarity. The annual Hands Across the Sand event is sponsored in Myrtle Beach by S.O.D.A. and the Grand Strand Surfrider Foundation.

