Academic Honors
Seven Coastal Carolina University honors students presented research papers at the Southern Regional Honors Conference in Asheville, N.C., from March 30-April 1. The theme of the conference was "Diving into Diversity." The students were accompanied by Christine Rockey, instructor of the CCU honors program, and Jeremy Killian, a lecturer of the honors program.
