A masked man robbed Dominoes. He fled the scene on a bicycle, witness says
A masked man walked into a Myrtle Beach area Dominoes and demanded money, took cash from the register, and fled, according to a Horry County police report. Police responded around 10:30 Monday night in reference to a strong armed robbery that occurred at the 5525 Dick Pond Road Dominoes.
