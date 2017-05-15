A 4-year-old slept as shots rang out....

A 4-year-old slept as shots rang out. Then police found drugs in her diaper bag

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Arrests were made Monday after a suspect allegedly opened fire inside a Myrtle Beach apartment in the same room where a 4-year-old girl slept, according to police reports. No one was injured in the shooting, and police have arrested one suspect in the incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rebecca McClelland 17 hr caught in the middle 25
Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15) Mon NIGHTSHIFT 36
scam artists in myrtle beach Mon duh 2
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) Sun Your_friendlyneig... 9
Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09) May 13 Niceone 37
Brenda brisbin (Oct '13) May 12 Justice 6
"World"s Worst Hamburger" May 11 George Jetson 1
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,074 • Total comments across all topics: 281,074,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC