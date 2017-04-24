72-year-old man to finish transcontinental bicycle trip in Myrtle Beach Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC A 72-year-old Wyoming man will complete his 3,872-mile transcontinental bicycle ride in Myrtle Beach on Monday, May 1. Jerry Fussell began his trip in the Pacific Ocean near Florence, Oregon, and is expected to end the journey by dipping his bike tire in the Atlantic Ocean in Myrtle Beach some time Monday afternoon, according to Fussell's wife Lori. While it's been a solo trip, Lori, who is a pilot like Jerry, has been flying a small plane and meeting him every few days to provide support for his journey.

