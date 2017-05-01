72-year-old man finishes transcontine...

72-year-old man finishes transcontinental bicycle trip in Myrtle Beach

14 hrs ago

MYRTLE BEACH, SC A 72-year-old Wyoming man completed his 3,872-mile transcontinental bicycle ride in Myrtle Beach on Monday, May 1. Jerry Fussell began his trip in the Pacific Ocean near Florence, Oregon, and ended the journey by dipping his bike tire in the Atlantic Ocean in Myrtle Beach at about 1:30 p.m. Monday. While it's been a solo trip, Jerry's wife Lori, who is a pilot like him, has been flying a small plane and meeting him every few days to provide support for his journey.

