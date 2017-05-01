4 arrested for reportedly robbing, beating man after eviction from motel
MYRTLE BEACH, Four people were arrested and charged for allegedly robbing and beating a man who was just evicted from the Oasis Motel in Myrtle Beach Sunday morning. According to the police report, the victim fell asleep on the porch of the motel next to his belongings after being evicted.
