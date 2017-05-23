3 men federally indicted for May 2016 bank robbery, police pursuit

COLUMBIA, SC The three men who reportedly robbed a North Myrtle Beach bank in May of 2016, then exchanged gunfire with police and led them on a pursuit have been federally indicted. Lance Hardiman, Justin Pressley and Rodrick Berklery, all of Longs, were charged in an eight-count federal indictment for the robbery of the South State Bank in North Myrtle Beach on May 4, 2016, and the ensuing high speed chase and exchange of gunfire, according to a news release from the office of the U.S. Attorney, District of South Carolina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.