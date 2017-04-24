Yet another reason to lock your car: ...

Yet another reason to lock your car: Burglar hits unlocked vehicles in broad daylight

A Myrtle Beach man was arrested and charged with two counts of breaking into cars - both of them unlocked - around 11:45 a.m. Monday along 13th Avenue South. A witness told police he was staring out an upper floor of his hotel when he noticed a man walking in and out of car ports on the street below, spending time with at least two of the vehicles, according to an incident report.

