Woman charged with felony DUI in Mr. Joe White Avenue crash that killed one, injured two
MYRTLE BEACH, SC One person has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash Wednesday morning on Mr. Joe White Avenue that killed one person and injured two. According to information on the Myrtle Beach Police Department's website, Deborah Renee Bullock, 33, was charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death and driving under suspension.
