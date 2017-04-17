Victim taken to hospital after dump truck crash on Hwy 41
Hurricane Matthew's name was recently retired, joining the ranks of the most destructive hurricanes since the naming list began nearly 65 years ago. Hazel, Hugo, Floyd and now Matthew are among the names of storms the National Hurricane Center has retired, and their winds and water have carved their names into the history of the Grand Strand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Purple Haze Smoke Shop (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|Kal
|32
|where do gay people hang out in myrtle beach? (Feb '14)
|Apr 14
|Doug
|22
|two girls fall from hotel
|Apr 13
|curious
|3
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Apr 7
|Chris5548
|48
|Worthless American women (Feb '16)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|4
|Ho's working at blue cross (Aug '16)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|6
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC