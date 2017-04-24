Two people, one dog rescued from burning motel
Two people and one dog were rescued and escaped to safety early Wednesday morning as Myrtle Beach Fire Department crews battled a blaze at the Summer Sands Motel. MBFD was called to the fire about 4:20 a.m. and found a working fire a the motel at 1404 S. Ocean Boulevard, according to Lt.
