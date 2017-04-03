Two Myrtle Beach Council members rece...

Two Myrtle Beach Council members received Carolina Country Music Fest tickets

10 hrs ago

Ethics forms filed last month show two Myrtle Beach City Council members received free concert tickets to the Carolina Country Music Festival, an event that recently was granted thousands in tax dollars in addition to thousands of dollars of city services. The council members, Phil Render and Mary Jeffcoat, both said that the tickets did not affect a recent vote to grant $75,000 in A-tax money to the event, which drew 25,000 people last year.

Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

