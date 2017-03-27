Two men charged in connection with human trafficking, drugs in Myrtle Beach
Two North Carolina men were arrested Friday in connection charges related to human trafficking and drugs, according to Myrtle Beach police. Willie Columbus Lacy, 26, and David Davell Ward, 24, both Greensboro, N.C. are each charged with trafficking/ trafficking in persons, recruiting, enticing and drugs/ possession of marijuana, first offense, according to Myrtle Beach Jail records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|Fri
|Marlon Perkins
|34
|So SLOW here
|Mar 30
|tell me about it
|2
|Pop Ups On This Site
|Mar 27
|Badboyfromolddays
|1
|Search continues for Brittanee Drexel (Oct '09)
|Mar 27
|Badboyfromolddays
|78
|Loris
|Mar 25
|Anonymous
|3
|The car was sitting in the car wash. The driver...
|Mar 23
|kellyherself
|4
|Review: Sparkle Dental Center Inc (Apr '15)
|Mar 21
|Criminal
|5
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC