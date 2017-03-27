Two men charged in connection with human trafficking, drugs in Myrtle Beach

Two North Carolina men were arrested Friday in connection charges related to human trafficking and drugs, according to Myrtle Beach police. Willie Columbus Lacy, 26, and David Davell Ward, 24, both Greensboro, N.C. are each charged with trafficking/ trafficking in persons, recruiting, enticing and drugs/ possession of marijuana, first offense, according to Myrtle Beach Jail records.

