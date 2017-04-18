Two Grand Strand men plead guilty to ...

Two Grand Strand men plead guilty to federal charge of illegal re-entry to U.S.

COLUMBIA, SC Two Grand Strand men have pleaded guilty in federal court to illegal re-entry into the United States. According to a press release from U.S. Attorney Beth Drake, Edgar Rolando Castro-Soc, 37, of Myrtle Beach, pleaded guilty to illegal re-entry.

