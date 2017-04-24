Trump signs order aimed at opening Arctic drilling
Working to dismantle his predecessor's environmental legacy, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday aimed at expanding oil drilling in the Arctic and Atlantic oceans. With one day left to rack up accomplishments before he reaches his 100th day in office, Trump signed an order reversing some of former President Barack Obama's restrictions and instructing Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to review a plan that dictates which federal locations are open to offshore drilling.
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|two girls fall from hotel
|Thu
|paula
|4
|Joey White
|Wed
|Crazy girl
|1
|Goodwill Carolina forest
|Apr 24
|Grow up
|1
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|Apr 24
|Go Bucks
|13
|Blane Reeves
|Apr 23
|Maggie
|1
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Apr 20
|Dsnyluvr
|8
|orlando fl big competition for myrtle beach
|Apr 19
|left in dust
|1
