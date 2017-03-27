Three faculty/staff members honored as Tri-County's Educators of the Year
Three faculty/staff members were honored as Tri-County Technical College's Educators of the Year at the South Carolina Technical Education Associationmeeting in February. Sarah Shumpert is the College's outstanding administrator; Marianne Yohannan is the outstanding instructor; and, Margaret Burdette is the outstanding staff nominee.
