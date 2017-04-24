Three detained after alleged robbery

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, officers saw a man, Jentonia Keels, running north on Cassandra Drive around 12:30 a.m. He said he had been robbed at gunpoint by two men, and pointed them out running into the back of Walmart on 17th Avenue South. When they exited Walmart, one of them, Jacob Clark, told police Keels had tried to rob them.

