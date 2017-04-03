Thousands without power in wake of storm moving through Grand Strand, Pee Dee
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC More than 2,000 customers are without power Wednesday night after a strong storm system moved the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee, bringing with it wind, hail, strong rains and lightning. Of that, Little River has the most outages, with 1,171.
