Thousands gathered for 9th annual Ground Zero Dragon Boat Festival

Thousands gathered at the Grand Park Lake at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach for the 9th Annual Ground Zero Dragon Boat Festival on Saturday. Participants dress up in wacky costumes and raise funds for a chance to paddle in support Ground Zero local teen ministry programs.

