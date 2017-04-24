Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 1
The Grand Strand Model Railroaders' club site contains several working model trains the public is welcome to enjoy for free. Stop by 4-7 p.m. Mondays, noon-4 p.m. Wednesdays, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m Saturdays, at the club site, in Myrtle Beach Mall, three doors from Bass Pro Shops, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres.
