Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on April 6

Students dress up in "Big Love," a play about sisters averting marriage contracts, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, and 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, in the Coastal Carolina University Myrtle Beach Education Center Theater, on 79th Avenue North, off U.S. 17 in Myrtle Beach. Parental discretion advised.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.