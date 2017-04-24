Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on April 30
"Elvis Festival," with "Elvis Gospel Event," 10-11:30 a.m. at Myrtle Beach's Plyler Park, at Mr. Joe White Avenue and North Ocean Boulevard; Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest local finals, 1-5 p.m. at Legends in Concert, 2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, at U.S. 17 and 29th Avenue North, at Broadway at the Beach; and "Wrap Party," 7 p.m. at Johnny Rockets, at Broadway at the Beach. Buy tickets at 888-406-5885 or www.myrtlebeachelvisfestival.com .
