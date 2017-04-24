Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on April 25
The HighRoad quartet will perform among the lineup of musicians for Tuesday, during the 17th annual "Singing in the Sun" Christian music extravaganza, through April 29 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, at Oak Street and 21st Avenue North. Buy tickets at 888-238-6858 or www.abrahamproductions.net/singing_in_the_sun.php.
